Stingrays win streak snapped in Orlando

ORLANDO, FL. – The Stingrays dropped a 5-4 decision against the Orlando Solar Bears on Thursday night. Four players scored for the Rays, and Garin Bjorklund stopped 29 of 34 shots.

Jimmy Mazza put the Solar Bears on the board with a wrist shot through traffic that went through Bjorklund’s legs.

Connor Moore tied the game at 6:03 into the second period with a one-timer from the right point. Orlando regained the lead less than a minute later when Tanner Dickinson scored off an odd-man rush. Jon McDonald tied the game less than a minute after that when he roofed a backhand over the glove of Orlando netminder Brandon Halverson.

Jack Adams put the Stingrays in front with a power play goal 49 seconds into the second period. He tipped a shot by Michael Kim past Halverson for his seventh goal of the season.

Orlando tied the game eight minutes later when Mitchell Hoelscher tallied his team-leading tenth goal of the season. The Solar Bears regained the lead with 2:35 remaining in the third period when Alex Frye poked a rebound past Bjorklund right after an Orlando power play ended. Josh Wilkins buried a rebound goal to tie it at four with 1:34 left in the middle frame.

Orlando pulled away with Alexandre Fortin scoring on a breakaway with 3:34 remaining in the third period.

The Stingrays won’t have to wait long for a rematch with Orlando. The two teams will square off this Saturday at 6:05 pm at the North Charleston Coliseum.

