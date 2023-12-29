SC Lottery
Wanted man barricaded in trailer near Ravenel, deputies say

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have called off the search for a suspect wanted on a drug charge in the area of Ravenel.
By Marissa Lute and Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have located a wanted man they’ve been searching for in the Ravenel area Thursday.

Deputies say Tony Hyatt is wanted for the distribution of methamphetamine. He was located in a trailer on Bertha Plowden Lane just before 6:30 p.m., according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Amber Allen says the scene is active, and deputies are working to negotiate with Hyatt to get him to come out of the structure.

The sheriff’s office alerted the public of the search at 12:50 p.m., but it was later called off around 3:30 p.m.

The public was asked to stay away from the 7300 block of Bertha Plowden Lane and Highway 165 while deputies and K-9 officers searched the area.

“He has a history of running from law enforcement,” the post states.

Authorities have not yet released a photo of Hyatt.

This is a developing story.

