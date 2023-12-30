American Red Cross SC chapter reports rise in house fire response during holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina chapter of the American Red Cross is reporting a rise in emergency response to house fires at the end of the holiday season.

The organization claims a 30% increase in responses to home structure fires in the state and 31 responded to in the Lowcountry during the month of December.

“We do see an uptick during winter months because of the increased reliance on alternative fuels or supplemental heating systems,” Executive Director Michael Hesbach says. “Extension cord usage, space heaters, overloading electrical circuits.”

Hesbach says a lack of updated smoke detectors or carbon monoxide alarms could also play a factor.

Due to the recent increase, he says it is more important than ever to double-check your home for any hazards.

“When was the last time you checked your smoke detector batteries? Smoke detectors, if over 10 years old, should be replaced,” Hesbach says. “Have you done a home fire escape plan in your house, a drill? Two minutes to get out of your house in a home fire. Is everyone in your family prepared for that?”

The American Red Cross offers immediate assistance to displaced families who have experienced home fires.

Those resources include financial, food and water, temporary shelter, clothing and more.

“I’ve been on many home fires; I think every one of them is different. How it impacts the family and how it impacts the client. They are already in a vulnerable situation, and then they have a home fire, and they lose everything,” Hesbach says.

For anyone in the community interested in getting involved, the American Red Cross offers opportunities in the form of volunteering, donation and more.

