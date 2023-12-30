SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Another earthquake reported in South Carolina

Earthquake
Earthquake(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says an earthquake in South Carolina was reported Saturday morning.

According to the USGS, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was reported just before 5:30 Saturday morning.

The earthquake was about 4 miles east southeast of Elgin and had a depth of 4 kilometers.

This is the second earthquake reported in South Carolina in the last couple of days.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday...
18-year-old identified in Fairwind Drive shooting
One man is dead following a crash on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, according to the North...
Coroner IDs 71-year-old victim of Rivers Ave. crash
Tony Hyatt, who deputies said was wanted for the distribution of methamphetamine, has been...
Deputies: Wanted man surrenders without incident near Ravenel
Police in Andrews are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Police investigating drive-by shooting at Andrews apartment complex
Jermaine Frasier, 45, was gunned down inside his car at his home in McClellanvile on Dec. 29,...
Charleston County deputies search for clues in 7-year-old cold case

Latest News

The Hanahan Police Department says a train is stopped at a railroad crossing and is blocking...
Traffic clear after stopped train blocked off road in Charleston Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are dead following an early morning crash in...
TROOPERS: Two dead in Beaufort County single-vehicle collision
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are dead following an early morning crash in...
VIDEO: Two dead in Beaufort County single-vehicle collision
An 11-year-old girl helped save her family from a house fire.
11-year-old girl saves sleeping family from house fire