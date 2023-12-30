SC Lottery
CofC beats Montreat for 5th straight victory

By CofC Athletics
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The College of Charleston men’s basketball team defeated Montreat College for their fifth straight win to close out 2023. The Cougars enter 2024 winners of eight of their last nine contests.

After a brief early Montreat lead, Charleston went on a 9-0 run and never looked back. Nine different Cougars scored in the first 15 minutes as a big dunk from James Scott and a Mayar Wol three capped off a 22-2 run.

Charleston entered the locker room up 51-21 after shooting 50% from the field. Ante Brzovic and Bryce Butler paced the Cougars with eight points each in the frame.

The Cavaliers started the second half on an 11-0 run before another Scott dunk ended the streak. Charleston controlled both sides of the court, scoring a season-high 96 points and grabbing a season-high 53 rebounds to cruise to a 96-59 win.

KEY COUGARS

Ben Burnham led the offense with 19 points going 7-for-9 from the field followed by Butler with 15 and a 6-for-8 evening.

Brzovic had a game-high eight rebounds followed by Wol with seven.

Scott has now made 23 consecutive field goals. The back-to-back CAA Rookie of the Week had 11 points and five rebounds. The current NCAA record is 30 straight by Yale’s Brandon Sherrod in 2016.

Khalil London had a career-high 11 points and earned his first points in TD Arena as a Cougar.

GAME NOTES

14 different Cougars contributed points in the win.

UP NEXT

The Cougars, now 9-4, begin CAA play on the road at Hofstra on January 4. Action is set for 7:00 p.m. in Hempstead.

