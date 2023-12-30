Ending the year with wind and below normal temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The cooler weather is here to stay as we continue through the final weekend of 2023. Look for highs in the low 50s this afternoon, low to mid 50s Sunday afternoon. It will be breezy at times this weekend with gusts up to 30 mph at times. New Year’s Day will remain cool with temperatures near 60 degrees. It will also be quite breezy with winds gusting up to 30 mph over the next few afternoons. Overnight lows will be in the 30s as we head into the weekend and some spots away from the coast could fall to or below freezing. Little if any rain is in sight through the weekend thanks to an area of high pressure overhead. Our next rain chance won’t arrive until late Monday night with a cold front, possibly stretching into Tuesday. Another cold front could bring us a few showers into Thursday as well. Temperatures for the first week of 2024 look cool with highs in the 50s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High 53. Low 33.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Sunny Sky. High 55. Low 39.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: A Few Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower Late. High 62. Low 38.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 53, Low 37.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 57, Low 43.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 59, Low 36.

