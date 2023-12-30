SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Ending the year with wind and below normal temperatures!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The cooler weather is here to stay as we continue through the final weekend of 2023. Look for highs in the low 50s this afternoon, low to mid 50s Sunday afternoon. It will be breezy at times this weekend with gusts up to 30 mph at times. New Year’s Day will remain cool with temperatures near 60 degrees. It will also be quite breezy with winds gusting up to 30 mph over the next few afternoons. Overnight lows will be in the 30s as we head into the weekend and some spots away from the coast could fall to or below freezing. Little if any rain is in sight through the weekend thanks to an area of high pressure overhead. Our next rain chance won’t arrive until late Monday night with a cold front, possibly stretching into Tuesday. Another cold front could bring us a few showers into Thursday as well. Temperatures for the first week of 2024 look cool with highs in the 50s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High 53. Low 33.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Sunny Sky. High 55. Low 39.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: A Few Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower Late. High 62. Low 38.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 53, Low 37.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 57, Low 43.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 59, Low 36.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday...
18-year-old identified in Fairwind Drive shooting
One man is dead following a crash on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, according to the North...
Coroner IDs 71-year-old victim of Rivers Ave. crash
Tony Hyatt, who deputies said was wanted for the distribution of methamphetamine, has been...
Deputies: Wanted man surrenders without incident near Ravenel
Police in Andrews are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Police investigating drive-by shooting at Andrews apartment complex
Jermaine Frasier, 45, was gunned down inside his car at his home in McClellanvile on Dec. 29,...
Charleston County deputies search for clues in 7-year-old cold case

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Stephanie Sine takes a closer
SYNCBAK: Your weekend forecast - clipped version
Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Chris Holtzman has your Friday forecast and a look ahead to...
VIDEO: Your Friday forecast
The number of houses and businesses damaged during last week’s coastal storm nearly quadrupled...
Property damage from Nor’easter nearly quadruples damage from Hurricane Idalia
The number of houses and businesses damaged during last week’s coastal storm nearly quadrupled...
VIDEO: Property damage from Nor’easter nearly quadruples damage from Hurricane Idalia