Eugene's 20 lead Troy over Coastal Carolina 72-65

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Christyon Eugene had 20 points in Troy’s 72-65 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

Eugene added nine rebounds for the Trojans (7-6). Myles Rigsby scored 20 points and added nine rebounds and three steals. Tayton Conerway finished with 11 points.

The Chanticleers (3-9) were led in scoring by Kylan Blackmon, who finished with 15 points. Coastal Carolina also got 14 points and two steals from Jacob Meyer. John Ojiako also had 10 points and nine rebounds.

