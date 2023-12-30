SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Eugene's 20 lead Troy over Coastal Carolina 72-65

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Christyon Eugene had 20 points in Troy’s 72-65 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

Eugene added nine rebounds for the Trojans (7-6). Myles Rigsby scored 20 points and added nine rebounds and three steals. Tayton Conerway finished with 11 points.

The Chanticleers (3-9) were led in scoring by Kylan Blackmon, who finished with 15 points. Coastal Carolina also got 14 points and two steals from Jacob Meyer. John Ojiako also had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday...
18-year-old identified in Fairwind Drive shooting
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are dead following an early morning crash in...
TROOPERS: Two dead in Beaufort County single-vehicle collision
One man is dead following a crash on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, according to the North...
Coroner IDs 71-year-old victim of Rivers Ave. crash
Tony Hyatt, who deputies said was wanted for the distribution of methamphetamine, has been...
Deputies: Wanted man surrenders without incident near Ravenel
One family is seeking answers and accountability after their father’s memorial was vandalized...
Memorial for loved one vandalized, removed on Christmas Day: ‘It’s sickening’

Latest News

VIDEO: Summerville beats Cape Fear in Lowcountry Roundball
VIDEO: SC State falls at Nebraska
VIDEO: CofC beats Montreat 95-59
VIDEO: Clemson beats Kentucky in Gator Bowl
South Carolina moves to 12-1, remains undefeated at home with 94-62 victory over Florida A&M