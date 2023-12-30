FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Stopped train blocking off road in Charleston Co.

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department says a train is stopped at a railroad crossing and is blocking traffic in the area.

Officials say the train is stopped at Murray Drive near Railroad Avenue.

They say alternative routes are available through Railroad Avenue at Stokes and Railroad Avenue at Mabeline at this time.

Hanahan Chief of Police Rick Gebhardt says there is no word yet on why the train is stopped or how long it will be there.

