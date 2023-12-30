SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Stopped train blocking off road in Charleston Co.

The Hanahan Police Department says a train is stopped at a railroad crossing and is blocking...
The Hanahan Police Department says a train is stopped at a railroad crossing and is blocking traffic in the area.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department says a train is stopped at a railroad crossing and is blocking traffic in the area.

Officials say the train is stopped at Murray Drive near Railroad Avenue.

They say alternative routes are available through Railroad Avenue at Stokes and Railroad Avenue at Mabeline at this time.

Hanahan Chief of Police Rick Gebhardt says there is no word yet on why the train is stopped or how long it will be there.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday...
18-year-old identified in Fairwind Drive shooting
One man is dead following a crash on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, according to the North...
Coroner IDs 71-year-old victim of Rivers Ave. crash
Tony Hyatt, who deputies said was wanted for the distribution of methamphetamine, has been...
Deputies: Wanted man surrenders without incident near Ravenel
Police in Andrews are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Police investigating drive-by shooting at Andrews apartment complex
Jermaine Frasier, 45, was gunned down inside his car at his home in McClellanvile on Dec. 29,...
Charleston County deputies search for clues in 7-year-old cold case

Latest News

Some Folly Beach residents are noticing a new face to the island’s central business district.
Residents, mayor react to the new face of Folly Beach
Some Folly Beach residents are noticing a new face to the island’s central business district.
VIDEO: Residents, mayor react to the new face of Folly Beach
Those who travel on Red Bank Road in Goose Creek say they are fed up with the amount of time...
Frustrations grow over delayed construction completion on Red Bank Rd.
The town of Mount Pleasant has been awarded $15.78 million in federal funding through the...
Mount Pleasant awarded over $15 million in funding for safer roads