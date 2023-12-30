SC Lottery
Morgan scores 22 as The Citadel takes down Toccoa Falls 106-76

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Elijah Morgan had 22 points in The Citadel’s 106-76 win over Toccoa Falls on Saturday.

Keynan Davis scored 14 points for the Bulldogs (8-5). Winston Hill finished with 13 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

Anthony Williams II led the Screaming Eagles in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Trashawn Wilson added 14 points and Josh Parker scored 13.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

