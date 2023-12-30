SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Residents, mayor react to the new face of Folly Beach

Some Folly Beach residents are noticing a new face to the island’s central business district.
By Molly McBride
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Folly Beach residents are noticing a new face to the island’s central business district.

With Snapper Jacks up for sale, St. James Gate turning into Coconut Joes and a new Revelry Brewing location opening this week, the makeup of Center Street is changing.

Toni Catoe, who’s resided on the island for more than 46 years, says throughout all this change, she has one ask for Center Street businesses.

“We would like to see more community involvement,” she says.

Community involvement is an element Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin says is an essential component for the success of businesses on Folly.

“If you want to stay in business for a long time, you need to think about the people that live here. Because in the winter, most of those tourists aren’t here,” Goodwin says.

And an element Coconut Joe’s General Manager, Chirs Galloway, says they plan to invest in.

“If you tie yourself into the community, the community will do well for you,” Galloway says.

It’s not only community involvement Goodwin says is essential to Center Street’s success.

He says with the cost of business going up, businesses that fare the best tend to have some sort of corporate backing.

“I’ve heard as much as $20,000 for rent. If you have to pay that much for rent and you haven’t bought the water, the alcohol, the lights,” Goodwin says.

He says Center Street has always been changing and evolving.

“When people come to me and say, ‘I want Folly Beach to be like it was.’ I look at them and say, ‘What do you remember Folly Beach being?’” he says.

Moving forward, he wants to maintain a strong central business district on Center Street, while balancing the needs of residents and tourists.

Most importantly, he says he wants to maintain a close-knit community.

“It’s a wonderful community, people look out for each other, neighbors step in to help each other without even being asked,” Catoe says.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Hyatt, who deputies said was wanted for the distribution of methamphetamine, has been...
Deputies: Wanted man surrenders without incident near Ravenel
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday...
18-year-old identified in Fairwind Drive shooting
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
11 law enforcement officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina...
Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control is monitoring a rise in cases...
SC has among the highest number of flu cases in the country, CDC says

Latest News

Some Folly Beach residents are noticing a new face to the island’s central business district.
VIDEO: Residents, mayor react to the new face of Folly Beach
Those who travel on Red Bank Road in Goose Creek say they are fed up with the amount of time...
Frustrations grow over delayed construction completion on Red Bank Rd.
The town of Mount Pleasant has been awarded $15.78 million in federal funding through the...
Mount Pleasant awarded over $15 million in funding for safer roads
The town of Mount Pleasant has been awarded over $15 million in federal funding through the...
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant awarded over $15 million in funding for safer roads