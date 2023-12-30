RJ Davis posts 20 points, 10 assists, No. 9 North Carolina routs Charleston Southern 105-60

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis had 20 points and 10 assists to lead No. 9 North Carolina to a 105-60 rout of Charleston Southern on Friday night.

Davis was one of six Tar Heels (9-3) to score in double figures. Jalen Washington scored a career-high 17 points, Elliott Cadeau added 13, Armando Bacot and Seth Trimble each scored 12, and Harrison Ingram 10.

It’s the first double-double of the season for Davis, and the first points-assists double-double of his college career. Davis made his first four shots and scored 10 points in the first four minutes of the game. The senior guard also did not have a turnover in 26 minutes.

A’lahn Summer scored 21 points to pace the Buccaneers (4-9). DJ Patrick added 11 points.

UNC never trailed and led by as many as 47 points. The Tar Heels were dominant inside, outscoring the Buccaneers 52-12 in the paint and building a 46-25 edge in rebounding.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: In their final non-conference game of the regular season, the Tar Heels shook off the rust from an eight-day break and won in impressive fashion. UNC notched a season-high 20 assists and had a season-low five turnovers while shooting a season-best 56.2% from the floor. It was the second time this season UNC topped 100 points.

Charleston Southern: It’s been a rough start to the season for the Buccaneers, who have beaten just one Division I opponent and have already endured a coaching change. Charleston Southern has now played three ACC opponents in their non-conference schedule, losing by an average margin of 31.3 points. The Buccaneers will expect to perform better in the Big South.

NEXT UP

North Carolina: The Tar Heels resume ACC play at Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Charleston Southern: Big South play begins Wednesday at home for the Buccaneers against Presbyterian.

