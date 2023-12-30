TROOPERS: Two dead in Beaufort County single-vehicle collision

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are dead following an early morning crash in Beaufort County.

Master Trooper Gary Miller says SCHP investigated the single-vehicle collision at 2:15 a.m. Saturday which took place on Highway 170, known as Okatie Highway, near Red Bluff Road. This was approximately 3 miles west of Port Royal.

The car, a 2008 Nissan 350 ZX, was headed west on the highway when it traveled off the right side of the road and hit a tree. The driver and the passenger both died in the crash.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the names of those victims.

