SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

TROOPERS: Two dead in Beaufort County single-vehicle collision

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are dead following an early morning crash in Beaufort County.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are dead following an early morning crash in Beaufort County.

Master Trooper Gary Miller says SCHP investigated the single-vehicle collision at 2:15 a.m. Saturday which took place on Highway 170, known as Okatie Highway, near Red Bluff Road. This was approximately 3 miles west of Port Royal.

The car, a 2008 Nissan 350 ZX, was headed west on the highway when it traveled off the right side of the road and hit a tree. The driver and the passenger both died in the crash.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the names of those victims.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday...
18-year-old identified in Fairwind Drive shooting
One man is dead following a crash on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, according to the North...
Coroner IDs 71-year-old victim of Rivers Ave. crash
Tony Hyatt, who deputies said was wanted for the distribution of methamphetamine, has been...
Deputies: Wanted man surrenders without incident near Ravenel
Police in Andrews are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Police investigating drive-by shooting at Andrews apartment complex
Jermaine Frasier, 45, was gunned down inside his car at his home in McClellanvile on Dec. 29,...
Charleston County deputies search for clues in 7-year-old cold case

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are dead following an early morning crash in...
VIDEO: Two dead in Beaufort County single-vehicle collision
An 11-year-old girl helped save her family from a house fire.
11-year-old girl saves sleeping family from house fire
Some Folly Beach residents are noticing a new face to the island’s central business district.
Residents, mayor react to the new face of Folly Beach
Some Folly Beach residents are noticing a new face to the island’s central business district.
VIDEO: Residents, mayor react to the new face of Folly Beach