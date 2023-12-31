SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Adding a pet could offset cognitive decline for some

FILE - Having a four-legged friend could slow the rate of cognitive decline among older adults...
FILE - Having a four-legged friend could slow the rate of cognitive decline among older adults who live alone, according to a new study published earlier this week in JAMA Network Open. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Having a four-legged friend could slow the rate of cognitive decline among older adults who live alone, according to a new study published earlier this week in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers from China looked at data from nearly 8,000 people who were 50 or older.

They found pet ownership was associated with slower rates of decline in verbal cognition, verbal memory and fluency in those who lived alone, compared to those who live alone entirely without a pet.

The study authors, however, did not observe this association in those who lived with other people.

Previous studies have suggested there may be a link between living alone and an increase of anxiety and depression which can increase the risk of developing dementia.

Research has shown that losing the ability to find words is an early sign of dementia.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are dead following an early morning crash in...
Troopers: Two dead in Beaufort County single-vehicle collision
Earthquake
Another earthquake reported in South Carolina
Some Folly Beach residents are noticing a new face to the island’s central business district.
Residents, mayor react to the new face of Folly Beach
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 78 is shut down after a crash that...
Deadly crash involving train closed Highway 78, deputies investigate
The Hanahan Police Department says a train is stopped at a railroad crossing and is blocking...
Traffic clear after stopped train blocked off road in Charleston Co.

Latest News

Traffic is closed in both directions on one roadway after an early morning single-vehicle...
Single-vehicle collision shuts down roadway, cuts off power, ends in DUI arrest
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an auto-pedestrian collision that left one...
One dead, one hospitalized in Berkeley Co. auto-pedestrian crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an auto-pedestrian collision that left one...
VIDEO: One dead, one hospitalized in Berkeley Co. auto-pedestrian crash
Traffic is closed in both directions on one roadway after an early morning single-vehicle...
VIDEO: Single-vehicle collision shuts down roadway, cuts off power, ends in DUI arrest