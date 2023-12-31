SC Lottery
Body of man recovered after reportedly overturning on kayak on Lake Hartwell

The search for William Shane Haguewood ended tragically on Saturday.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office says the body of a missing kayaker has been recovered from Lake Hartwell.

Coroner Karl Addis says 47-year-old William Shane Haguewood of Fair Play was found by divers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources near the Port Bass Development near Fair Play shortly after noon on Saturday.

Addis says Haguewood was found in depth of water 44 feet, and the water temperature at that depth was 49 degrees with the surface water temperature at 52 degrees.

An autopsy will be done on Tuesday Jan. 2, 2024.

PREVIOUS STORY: Oconee County Emergency Services announced that crews are searching for a missing kayaker that they believe drowned on Wednesday.

Officials said crews began searching for the kayaker at around 5:00 p.m. on December 27 at a portion of Lake Hartwell in the Port Bass area.

Currently, Oconee County Emergency Services, Oconee County Dive Team, South Union Fire Department and South Carolina DNR are helping with the search. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

