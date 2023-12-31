Coroner IDs 33-year-old victim in crash involving train on Highway 78

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash that involved a train on Saturday.

Joel Nicolas Gonzalez, 33, of North Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:45 p.m., Coroner Paul Brouthers says.

A call came in at 6:25 p.m. reporting that a vehicle had struck a train on Highway 78 near Fabricators Street, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Rick Carson says. It happened as the train was crossing a spur line that intersects with the highway.

Carson says it is a crossing with no bars, but the lights were flashing when the incident occurred.

The vehicle was located off the roadway in a wooded area near the stopped train, according to Carson.

Brouthers says Gonzalez was a passenger in the vehicle.

Two other people were injured and taken to a hospital, Carson says.

The highway reopened around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of the crash and the name of the train agency have not been released.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

