SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs 33-year-old victim in crash involving train on Highway 78

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash that involved a train on Saturday.

Joel Nicolas Gonzalez, 33, of North Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:45 p.m., Coroner Paul Brouthers says.

A call came in at 6:25 p.m. reporting that a vehicle had struck a train on Highway 78 near Fabricators Street, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Rick Carson says. It happened as the train was crossing a spur line that intersects with the highway.

Carson says it is a crossing with no bars, but the lights were flashing when the incident occurred.

The vehicle was located off the roadway in a wooded area near the stopped train, according to Carson.

Brouthers says Gonzalez was a passenger in the vehicle.

Two other people were injured and taken to a hospital, Carson says.

The highway reopened around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of the crash and the name of the train agency have not been released.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are dead following an early morning crash in...
Troopers: Two dead in Beaufort County single-vehicle collision
Traffic has reopened after a roadway spent several hours closed by a single-vehicle collision...
Single-vehicle collision shuts down roadway, cuts off power, ends in DUI arrest
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21
Earthquake
Another earthquake reported in South Carolina

Latest News

Traffic has reopened after a roadway spent several hours closed by a single-vehicle collision...
Single-vehicle collision shuts down roadway, cuts off power, ends in DUI arrest
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an auto-pedestrian collision that left one...
One dead, one hospitalized in Berkeley Co. auto-pedestrian crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an auto-pedestrian collision that left one...
VIDEO: One dead, one hospitalized in Berkeley Co. auto-pedestrian crash
Traffic is closed in both directions on one roadway after an early morning single-vehicle...
VIDEO: Single-vehicle collision shuts down roadway, cuts off power, ends in DUI arrest