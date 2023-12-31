SC Lottery
Ending the year with below normal temperatures!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The cooler weather is here to stay as we head thorough the final day of 2023. After a cold morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, we warm into the mid to upper 50s. Little, if any, rain is in sight over the next week thanks to an area of high pressure overhead. A front will move across the area late Monday. A spotty shower is possible but most of us won’t see anything. Another cold front could bring us a few showers into Wednesday night and Thursday as well. Temperatures for the first week of 2024 look cool with highs in the 50s. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s. A widespread freeze is likely on Friday morning.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 58. Low 40.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: A Few Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower Late. High 62. Low 34.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 53. Low 36.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 57. Low 43.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 56. Low 31.

