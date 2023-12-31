FIRST ALERT: Crash involving train shuts down Highway 78

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 78 is shut down after a crash that involved a train on Saturday.

The crash involved a train and a vehicle and happened near Highway 78 and Fabricators Street, according to Lt. Rick Carson.

There is no word on injuries.

Drivers are asked to use alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

