FIRST ALERT: Crash involving train shuts down Highway 78
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 78 is shut down after a crash that involved a train on Saturday.
The crash involved a train and a vehicle and happened near Highway 78 and Fabricators Street, according to Lt. Rick Carson.
There is no word on injuries.
Drivers are asked to use alternative routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
