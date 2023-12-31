SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Deadly crash involving train closes Highway 78, deputies investigate

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 78 is shut down after a crash that involved a train on Saturday.(live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed and two others were injured in a crash that involved a train on Saturday.

The crash involved a train and a vehicle and happened on Highway 78 near Fabricators Street, according to Lt. Rick Carson. It was on a railroad crossing with no bars, but the lights were flashing when the incident occurred.

He says two people were injured and were taken to a hospital. However, one other person suffered from fatal injuries.

Drivers are asked to take Mallard Road and come in on Hill Drive, as Highway 78 is expected to be closed for at least three to six hours, Carson says.

The cause of the crash, the name of the train agency and the name of the victim have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

