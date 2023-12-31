SC Lottery
Man charged in truck fires at Dorchester Co. company

Seth Brock Spigner, 23, of Charleston, was charged with second-degree arson, Lt. Rick Carson says.(Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to setting vehicles on fire at a concrete company.

Seth Brock Spigner, 23, of Charleston, was charged with second-degree arson, Lt. Rick Carson says.

The sheriff’s office and fire crews responded to a fire at Thomas Concrete in Summerville just before 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, Carson says. On arrival, first responders found two trucks on fire.

After further investigation, it was found that a fuel tank cap for at least one of the trucks was not in place, he says.

Fire Rescue personnel saw a person emerge from the woods near the incident location, hurriedly walk to their vehicle and leave the area, according to Carson.

He says a deputy stopped the vehicle and spoke with Spigner. During the interview, a deputy noted that Spigner displayed nervousness and had specks of red or pink paint or polish in the cracks of his fingernails. After completing the interview, deputies ended the stop and went back to the scene.

Later Saturday morning, a preliminary investigation revealed that multiple trucks on the property had messages written in red spray paint, Carson says. One of the messages included was, “You build it, We burn it”.

He says surveillance video captured a tall man carrying a white canister, entering the property from the woodline at 12:24 a.m. The man was seen manipulating the fuel caps on multiple trucks before setting two trucks on fire and leaving the property from the same wood line.

Further investigation of the message revealed that it may be referring to a location in Atlanta, Georgia that is the focus of an extremist group, Carson says. Due to the possible relation to an extremist group, investigators contacted an agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms for guidance.

He goes on to say that information from the agency included two similar incidents in which concrete companies were being targeted, with one being in Atlanta and another in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The investigation with the agency and Charleston Police Department led investigators back to Spigner, Carson says.

Spigner is being held in the Dorchester L. C. Knight Detention Center. His bond was set at a hearing on Sunday for $25,000.

