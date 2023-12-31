New state park in Georgetown County opening for New Year’s Day hike

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new state park is ringing in the new year in Georgetown County.

In a Facebook post, South Carolina State Parks says Ramsey Grove State Park will be open for a First Day Hike starting at 8 a.m. Monday. Registration is currently limited to 20 people.

The park, located on Ramsey Grove Road along the Black River, was acquired through a tax settlement with Dominion Energy.

State officials said it was the first property that was transferred in the settlement and was formerly a hunting retreat.

