SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

New state park in Georgetown County opening for New Year’s Day hike

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new state park is ringing in the new year in Georgetown County.

In a Facebook post, South Carolina State Parks says Ramsey Grove State Park will be open for a First Day Hike starting at 8 a.m. Monday. Registration is currently limited to 20 people.

The park, located on Ramsey Grove Road along the Black River, was acquired through a tax settlement with Dominion Energy.

State officials said it was the first property that was transferred in the settlement and was formerly a hunting retreat.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

THIS HIKE IS FULL! Join us for a First Day Hike at Ramsey Grove State Park in Georgetown! Hike starts at 8 a.m. on Jan. 1. You must register! See registration info below!

Posted by South Carolina State Parks on Saturday, December 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are dead following an early morning crash in...
Troopers: Two dead in Beaufort County single-vehicle collision
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 78 is shut down after a crash that...
Deadly crash involving train closed Highway 78, deputies investigate
Earthquake
Another earthquake reported in South Carolina
Some Folly Beach residents are noticing a new face to the island’s central business district.
Residents, mayor react to the new face of Folly Beach
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21

Latest News

Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough dies at 84
Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Hartwell
Body of man recovered after reportedly overturning on kayak on Lake Hartwell
Traffic is closed in both directions on one roadway after an early morning single-vehicle...
Single-vehicle collision shuts down roadway, cuts off power, ends in DUI arrest
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an auto-pedestrian collision that left one...
One dead, one hospitalized in Berkeley Co. auto-pedestrian crash