One dead, one hospitalized in Berkeley Co. auto-pedestrian crash

By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an auto-pedestrian collision that left one dead and another hospitalized.

Lance Corporal Lena Butler said that this collision took place Saturday around 9:25 p.m. in Berkeley County. It was on Highway 176 near Jedburg Road, 5 miles north of Summerville, between a 2011 Ford van and two pedestrians.

The van was headed eastbound on 176 when it struck both pedestrians. One of them died at the scene and the other was transported by EMS to Trident Medical Center.

The driver and a passenger were not harmed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the deceased and there is no word yet on the condition of the other pedestrian.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

