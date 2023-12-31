Single-vehicle collision shuts down roadway, cuts off power, ends in DUI arrest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is closed in both directions on one roadway after an early morning single-vehicle collision in downtown Charleston that ended in a DUI arrest.

Sergeant Anthony Gibson says officers responded to Morrison Drive between Romney and Williman Streets near Home Team BBQ at 3:26 a.m. Sunday.

A vehicle had left the road and hit a pole, resulting in the loss of power in the area as well as wires falling across the roadway.

Gibson says traffic will be closed both northbound and southbound on Morrison Drive between Williman and Romney Streets until Dominion Energy can fully survey the damage and make repairs.

Dominion arrived on the scene at 3:54 a.m. to begin assessing the damage and start formulating a plan for repairs.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was arrested and charged with DUI.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.