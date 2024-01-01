SC Lottery
Barricaded person surrenders at Summerville home

Summerville authorities say a subject who was barricaded in a subdivision home has surrendered.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville authorities say a subject who was barricaded in a subdivision home has surrendered.

Police responded to a home on Avonshire Drive in the Weatherstone subdivision, the agency said on X, formerly Twitter.

Officers deployed tear gas and the subject safely surrendered, Capt. Chris Hirsch said.

The subject was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Police also asked residents in that neighborhood to “please be patient” while they investigated the situation.

There is no word from authorities on what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

