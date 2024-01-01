Burgess to be sworn in as North Charleston mayor Tuesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Reggie Burgess will be sworn in as North Charleston’s first new mayor in nearly 30 years Tuesday.

Burgess came out in front of nine other candidates in November’s election collecting more than 60% of the vote.

Burgess will become the city’s fourth mayor replacing Keith Summey who announced he would not seek reelection last year.

The ceremony will also include the swearing-in of all 10 city council members.

The ceremony is set for 6 p.m. at the Charleston Area Convention Center.

WATCH: N. Charleston mayor-elect Reggie Burgess shares plans, goals for city

