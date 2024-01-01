Charleston Police release New Year’s Eve arrest counts from King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say the number of people arrested this New Year’s Eve for being drunk on King Street equaled the total of the last three years combined.

Police reported a total of six arrests Sunday night for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in Charleston’s Central Business District. That’s the highest individual year’s total over the past five years.

Charleston Police say the number of people arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct Sunday night equaled the total of the last three years combined.

Roy Neal, who owns El Jefe on King Street, says law enforcement has increased its presence, helping businesses create a safer environment. He says even the fire department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division had officers patrolling the area on Sunday night to keep the peace.

“It was just a greater presence. I mean, it was just a real safe environment, not wild or anything like that,” Neal says. “I mean, obviously New Year’s Eve brings out a lot of stuff, but it was a great environment last night on King Street for local business owners.”

Charleston Police launched a safety protocol in 2021 on King Street from Thursday night through Saturday night, limiting all traffic to one way from Spring Street to the Battery.

“I think the measures that they’ve put in place have cracked down on people loitering, hanging out and just making it a party street,” Neal says. “If you’re coming down to King Street, come use your local businesses and support them, but they’re not looking for that craziness.”

He said Charleston is neither New Orleans nor New York. He also says with more safety awareness on King Street than there was a few years ago, those changes are paying off.

“Just in party revelers and people taking a little too much enjoyment on a night, they might get in trouble but the way the city has tasked the police department, the fire marshals, to go after this stuff is great, and all the business owners support that wholeheartedly,” Neal says.

