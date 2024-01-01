Deputies searching for missing Beaufort Co. man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Quincy D. Delaney, 29, was reported missing by family on Monday.

The sheriff’s office says he was last seen on Sunday at his home in Lobeco around 2 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a black, pink, blue and yellow sweatshirt and gray jogger sweatpants, according to family.

Delaney is 6-foot and two-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on where Delaney might be is asked to call the Beaufort Couty dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.