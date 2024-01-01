FIRST ALERT: 3-car crash shuts down portion of Savannah Hwy.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are responding to a three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway Monday evening.

Savannah Highway is closed in both directions at Dobbin Road, the Charleston Police Department said on X, formerly Twitter.

Police say all northbound traffic is being rerouted to Main Road and southbound traffic is diverted to Dobbin Road.

Drivers should expect delays and choose alternate routes if possible.

No word yet on if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story.

