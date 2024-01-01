FIRST ALERT: Fatal crash shuts down portion of Savannah Hwy.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are responding to a deadly three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway Monday evening.

One person died in the crash, according to Sgt. Anthony Gibson.

Savannah Highway is closed in both directions at Dobbin Road, the Charleston Police Department said on X, formerly Twitter.

Police say all northbound traffic is being rerouted to Main Road and southbound traffic is diverted to Dobbin Road.

Drivers should expect delays and choose alternate routes if possible.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.