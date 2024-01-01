SC Lottery
Friday Night Lights Top 10 Plays of the Year

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - 2023 was another amazing season of high school football in the Lowcountry and we look back on the 10 best plays we saw.

10. St. John’s Calvin Drayton with the interception off a tipped pass

9. Ft. Dorchester’s Davian Brown breaking ankles on an 67 yard TD run

8. Philip Simmons’ Sharod Williams with an 80 yard TD run

7. Summerville’s Yannick Smith with a falling interception in the end zone

6. Beckham’s Mason Ombres with a great diving catch

5. Pinewood Prep’s Asa Windham using multiple spin moves to get down to the goal line

4. West Ashley’s David Dounian goes long to Ethan Ranew who makes the catch over two defenders

3. Timberland’s Kylen Brown connects with Xavier Hampton who makes the catch with a defender in his face

2. Oceanside Collegiate’s Kyle Baldwin makes an incredible interception off a deflection

1. Stratford’s Elijah Riley with a one handed interception in the end zone

