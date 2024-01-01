SC Lottery
Hearing set for late January as Murdaugh seeks new murder trial

A judge has set a date for a hearing that may help determine if Alex Murdaugh gets a new trial in the murders of his wife and son.
By James Pollard and Patrick Phillips
Updated: 17 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The new judge handling the fallout over Alex Murdaugh’s murder convictions plans to hold an evidentiary hearing late this month.

Murdaugh’s lawyers want another trial in the killings of the former lawyer’s wife and younger son, citing allegations that the court clerk improperly influenced the jury. The defense will get to put forth evidence at a three-day hearing expected to begin Jan. 29, according to a tentative schedule shared by a media liaison for former South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Toal.

Jurors, the clerk and even Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman, who presided over Murdaugh’s murder trial, might have to testify under oath.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

Murdaugh is serving life imprisonment without parole after a jury found him guilty this March of killing his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, in June 2021. He got sentenced this November for stealing about $12 million to an additional 27 years behind bars under a plea deal that resolved scores of state crimes related to money laundering, breach of trust and financial fraud.

Toal must decide whether to run back a murder trial that lasted six weeks, involved over 70 witnesses and included about 800 exhibits. The state’s highest court appointed Toal to oversee the weighty matter of a new trial after Judge Clifton Newman recused himself.

Murdaugh’s defense had already requested the state Supreme Court prohibit Newman from presiding over future Murdaugh hearings since Newman might have to testify. The high court denied their request after Newman himself requested a new judge be appointed.

Newman, who rose to celebrity in true crime circles for his deft guidance of the highly watched case, is set to leave the bench after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 72.

Central to the appeal are accusations that Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill tampered with the jury. Murdaugh’s lawyers said in a September filing that the elected official asked jurors whether Murdaugh was guilty or innocent, told them not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and pressured jurors to reach a guilty verdict for her own profit. Hill is also said to have flown to New York City to be with three jurors during their post-trial television interviews and allegedly shared journalists’ business cards with jurors during the proceedings.

Hill has denied the allegations in a sworn statement, saying she neither asked jurors about Murdaugh’s guilt before deliberations nor suggested to them that he committed the murders.

Adding to the intrigue is the recent revelation that Hill plagiarized part of her book about the case. Hill’s attorneys acknowledged in a Dec. 26 statement that Hill submitted a BBC reporter’s writing to her co-author “as if it were her own words.”

Hill’s attorneys, Justin Bamberg and Will Lewis, said in a statement that she was “deeply remorseful.”

“The pressures of developing additional content under tight time deadlines resulted in Ms. Hill taking material written by BBC reporter Holly Honderich and submitting it to her co-author Neil Gordon as if it were her own words,” Bamberg and Lewis said. “Ms. Hill accepts full responsibility for this unfortunate lapse in judgment and has personally reached out to Ms. Honderich to express her sincere apologies.”

The self-published book is only available online through Amazon and Audible. The book has been unpublished “for the foreseeable future until next steps for the book have been identified,” the statement read.

The hearing will be held in Richland County.

