Hundreds crowd the sand, streets of Folly Beach for traditional Flip Flop Drop

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds from near and far crowd the sand and streets of Folly Beach to say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024.

The 14th annual Flip Flop Drop is a local twist to the traditional ball drop on New Year’s Eve and a way for community members and families to ring in the new year with food, drinks, music and fireworks.

Newcomers to the area say they are excited to become a part of the yearly celebration.

“We’ve never been to the Flip Flop Drop. We’re so happy to be here and to spend our first Christmas here with our children,” New Year partygoer Shannon says.

The fireworks show was held at 7 p.m. to kick off the festivities before the glittery flops dropped at midnight.

Young ones and their families say they have been a part of the community for years. They say there is a uniqueness to the tradition that keeps them coming back every year.

“We’ve been here a million times! We love it. Our favorite part is the fireworks,” One young partygoer says.

Shannon and her partner Steve donning their best New Year’s attire in the form of hats, say they cannot wait to see what is in store for the New Year.

“My favorite part has been this community. The Folly Beach area is just an amazing place to be. We are so excited to be here,” Shannon says.

“In New York, they talk about the ball drop. We can’t wait for the Flip Flop Drop. There’s nothing like it,” Steve says.

The City of Folly Beach asks anyone celebrating to do so responsibly.

Motorists should seek alternate routes on the Island as Center Street is completely blocked off for the time being.

