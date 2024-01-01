Lawsuit: Clean Juice claims Charleston franchisee did not follow contract

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A popular juice bar restaurant franchise claims their Charleston locations have violated their contract agreements, refused to make payments and used insider trade secrets to start up a competing juice bar franchise.

Clean Juice is a franchisor that sells juice bar restaurants all across the country. Court documents state Roy Crain bought three franchise locations for West Ashley, Mount Pleasant and downtown Charleston, all of which opened January 2017 under a 10-year term.

In 2023, Crain closed all three locations and turned the Mount Pleasant and downtown Charleston locations into a CraveWell Cafe, another juice bar restaurant.

In the lawsuit filed in Dec. 2023 against the Charleston locations and a number of other defendants, Clean Juice claims the Charleston locations closed years before the expiration of their franchise agreements, stopped paying royalties and began using their business methods to operate a similar restaurant.

Clean Juice adds they refused to comply with their post-termination obligations.

The lawsuit also claims defendant Richard Kline, an independent contractor with Clean Juice, used trade secrets to develop a plan to rebrand these locations to CraveWell Cafe.

Clean Juice describes the defendants’ conduct as willful, malicious, unfair and deceptive, adding that they’re suffering from irreparable harm. Along with another franchisee in Philadelphia, they claim total damages most likely exceed $75,000.

The company is asking for the franchisees to comply with their agreements, cease all misappropriation of trade secrets and pay for all damages.

Leon Hirzel, the attorney representing the defendants, provided this statement:

We represent the Defendants in the injunction action filed by Clean Juice, as well as a group of over 50 other Clean Juice Franchisees who were duped into purchasing Clean Juice franchises based on sales pitches that included statements such as: “Welcome to our family”; “Our success is based on your success”; “We are a Christian organization”; and “Transparency is one of our core values”.

Charleston Juicing, as well as other Clean Juice franchisees, filed an arbitration lawsuit against Clean Juice back in September 2023 for engaging in an illegal, deceptive business scheme orchestrated by Landon Eckles, David Cuff, and David Kerr of Clean Juice, systematically exploited franchisees through coercive tactics and misleading promises. A copy of the arbitration demand is attached.

Clean Juice’s recent lawsuit is a transparent attempt to distract from their own unethical practices. In its complaint, Clean Juice falsely alleges that Charleston Juicing and the other Defendants are using their “trade secrets,” a claim that is not only false, but lack discernible substance. Clean Juice has yet to identify a single trade secret or proprietary business method, or concretely specify the nature, scope, or even the existence of these so-called proprietary business methods. In their complaint, they simply refer to their “System,” a “Manual,” and “materials.” A logical step to validate their claims would be for Clean Juice to clearly delineate their proprietary business methods. However, no such clarity has been provided.

It must be understood that there is nothing inherently distinctive, unique, or secret about Clean Juice’s franchise business system. Hinting at these practices as proprietary is akin to claiming exclusivity over the combination of strawberries and bananas in a smoothie. Furthermore, suggesting a unique method for such widely recognized practices is as misplaced as implying one holds a distinct method for squeezing oranges.

The information that Clean Juice alludes to as “proprietary” is not only available widely in the public domain but is as fundamental to the juice cafe business as blenders are to smoothies. To assert ownership over such universally practiced methods is, at best, audacious.

Clean Juice’s failure to precisely define or detail their alleged proprietary business method and way of doing business not only undermines their position but also raises serious questions regarding the veracity of their claims.

Their allegations of proprietary business methods being misused by our clients are nothing short of farcical. Cravewell’s business takes nothing from Clean Juice. CraveWell Café is not an Organic Juice bar, CraveWell Café uses a completely different menu, different supply chain, different products, different vendors, different recipes, and different equipment.

Moreover, Clean Juice’s selective persecution of Mr. Crain, Mr. Kline, and the Manchesters, while ignoring other former Clean Juice franchisees who have also rebranded, blatantly exposes their duplicitous standards.

We are prepared to vigorously defend Clean Juice’s baseless claims and expose the reality of their underhand operations in court.

Clean Juice’s lawsuit states they will demand a jury trial if they can’t resolve the case by an arbitrator.

Crain says the Mount Pleasant and downtown CraveWell Cafe locations will continue to be open during the legal proceedings.

The attorney representing Clean Juice says they do not make comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.