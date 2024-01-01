Live Oak Mental Health & Wellness begins new substance use and recovery program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One new program at Trident Medical Center’s Live Oak Mental Health & Wellness encourages those with addiction to take that next step and look for newfound hope and treatment.

“What we’ve come to realize is this is a disease of the brain,” Live Oak Addiction Specialist Melissa Hickman said. “If our heart is malfunctioning, we go see a cardiologist, if we have cancer, we go see an oncologist, when our brain needs help who do we see? It’s not treated the same as every other organ in the body.”

Live Oak in Ladson is starting the new year with a new Substance Use & Recovery Program. The program is set to begin on Jan. 8 and will focus on addiction services and helping patients on their path to recovery. Hickman says while the program is new each member of the team has more than 10 years of experience as addiction specialists.

Hickman works primarily in medication assistance treatment and advanced alcohol and drug counseling in the Charleston area. Hickman transitioned from working in pharmacy to studying rehab counseling after realizing she wanted to help people struggling with addiction differently.

Hickman says in South Carolina one out of every five people who need substance abuse treatment are receiving it. She says this is one of the few intensive outpatient programs in the area and once you walk through those doors, you’ll receive an enormous amount of support. She says the first step is accepting you might need help. Then the next step is knowing where to go to receive help.

“Reoccurrence, relapse or return to use it’s not the end of the world you have not failed. It’s part of the disease,” Hickman says. “So know there are going to be ebbs and flows in your recovery journey and leaning on support like friends, family and community is very important in maintaining sobriety long term, not just achieving it.”

She says what makes this program unique is its board-certified addiction psychiatrist Dr. Raegan Hicks, who has over 10 years experience. Hickman says the team is equipped to help people who need treatment.

Once a person is willing, ready and able to receive the help, you will need to fill out an assessment. Hickman says the assessment is straightforward and you do not need to know what level of care you need. Some receptionists can help you with the intake process and explore other treatment options. Hickman says the empathy from the staff is incredible. Walking through the doors, she says you’ll receive enormous support from all the doctors and specialists helping you through your journey.

“Everyone walks through the same doors; everyone is the same here,” Hickman says. “Once you come in everyone is on a leveled plane field. No one is treated any differently, there’s no stigma here.”

If you’re interested or you know someone in your life who is, you’ll need to fill out an assessment for the program or call 843-797-2245 to schedule an assessment and someone can go through it with you. This program is only for adults 18 years and older.

