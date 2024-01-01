Man faces charges after N. Charleston Police investigate drive-by shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 20-year-old man has been charged after an incident Sunday night in which he is accused of crashing into a patrol vehicle and running from North Charleston Police.

Amir Michael Wilson-Miller is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, resisting arrest, assault on a police K-9 and first-degree assault and battery, police spokesman Harve Jacobs says.

Police responded just before 9 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired at the corner of Attaway Street and Sumner Avenue, Jacobs said. Investigators say they determined someone fired shots at a group of people from a passing car.

When police attempted to pull over Wilson-Miller’s car, he did not stop, which prompted a brief chase, Jacobs said. Police say he made a U-turn at the intersection of East Dolphin Street and Attaway Street and then rammed into an officer’s vehicle.

A K-9 caught him after a brief chase on foot. The officer was not seriously injured.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

