SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Michigan home explosion heard for miles kills 4 and injures 2, police say

Four people have died and three others were hospitalized after a house explosion in Whitmore Lake. (WXYZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Four people died and two others were injured Saturday in a Michigan house explosion that could be heard miles away, police said.

The explosion happened before 4 p.m. in Northfield Township, about 45 miles (72.4 kilometers) west of Detroit. The structure was destroyed, leaving only the basement, Northfield Township Police Lt. David Powell told reporters Saturday.

The blast, which could be heard about 9 miles (14.4 kilometers) away, sent debris into the air that landed on both sides of a nearby highway. Neighboring homes were not damaged, Powell said.

Six people were in the home, with four fatalities discovered at the scene and the two surviving victims hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not immediately know if the victims were related, Powell said.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the explosion.

Northfield Township police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking additional information on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 78 is shut down after a crash that...
Coroner IDs 33-year-old victim in crash involving train on Highway 78
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are dead following an early morning crash in...
Troopers: Two dead in Beaufort County single-vehicle collision
Traffic has reopened after a roadway spent several hours closed by a single-vehicle collision...
Single-vehicle collision shuts down roadway, cuts off power, ends in DUI arrest
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21
Some Folly Beach residents are noticing a new face to the island’s central business district.
Residents, mayor react to the new face of Folly Beach

Latest News

FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
US Navy helicopters fire at Yemen’s Houthi rebels and kill several in latest Red Sea shipping attack
Four people have died and three others were hospitalized after a house explosion in Whitmore...
Michigan home explosion heard for miles kills 4 and injures 2, police say
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II announced she will step down from the throne on Jan. 14.
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II to step down from throne on Jan. 14
2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
New Year’s Eve celebrations roll across Asia, but wars cast a shadow on the start of 2024