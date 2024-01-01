SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

More than $44,000 worth of Legos stolen from sick kids

More than $44,000 worth of Legos were stolen from a Florida warehouse. (Credit: WJXT via CNN Newsource)
By WJXT staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - More than $44,000 worth of Legos meant for sick kids were stolen from a Florida warehouse.

V for Victory donates toys to children battling cancer.

Founder Paul Scott says all of the organization’s Legos were taken, and now they have to replace them.

“It’s a great program for the kids because it takes something that is all negative for most children, which is going getting chemo or getting a spinal or getting anything like that. It takes something it’s 100% negative, and it makes it a positive,” he said.

Scott says the organization started after his son was diagnosed with cancer.

“Because we as a family had the means that every time, you know, he had some sort of surgery or something like that, that we would go to Target afterwards and buy him a Lego set. It really changed the mindset of a lot of children and helped families because something that was so negative, you know, we’re able to slightly turn it into a positive,” he said.

Scott says the $44,000 worth of Legos would have gone to more than 400 children.

“Our average Lego set is around $100. So I believe that would be about 440 children who are going to go to 440 appointments that won’t get Legos,” he said.

There are no details on who may have stolen the Legos.

If you would like to help the organization, you can go to vforvictory.org.

Copyright 2024 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024
Traffic has reopened after a roadway spent several hours closed by a single-vehicle collision...
Single-vehicle collision shuts down roadway, cuts off power, ends in DUI arrest
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 78 is shut down after a crash that...
Coroner IDs 33-year-old victim in crash involving train on Highway 78
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an auto-pedestrian collision that left one...
One dead, one hospitalized in Berkeley Co. auto-pedestrian crash
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21

Latest News

More than $44,000 worth of Legos were stolen from a Florida warehouse.
More than $44,000 worth of Legos stolen from sick kids
Reggie Burgess celebrates with supporters after winning the North Charleston mayoral race...
Burgess to be sworn in as North Charleston mayor Tuesday
Amir Michael Wilson-Miller is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, leaving the scene...
Man faces charges after N. Charleston Police investigate drive-by shooting
Live 5's Shelbey Roberts has your New Year's Day morning headlines.
VIDEO: 5 on 5+ for 1/1