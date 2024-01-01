Records list 8 complaints against ex-Charleston cop including Ecstasy purchase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Charleston Police officer fired after being arrested for DUI last month was previously suspended after being caught buying Ecstasy, disciplinary records state.

Dawson Dyer was terminated after his arrest on a charge of driving under the influence on Dec. 10, Charleston Police Sgt. Anthony Gibson confirmed. The arrest happened after a crash that took place while Dyer was off-duty but while he was driving his assigned police vehicle, Gibson said.

Dyer’s personnel file obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request listed a total of eight complaints, at least one of which was left unresolved leading up to his termination.

He was hired by the Charleston Police Department on November 2021 and received his first complaint for using “excessive speed” in a neighborhood the following October, records state. The documents state he took full responsibility for that.

In July 2023, his files state Dyer and two other cops, all off-duty, were approached by an unknown male offering Ecstasy on King Street. Dyer was reportedly handed four to five pills and paid for them. Other officers responded and contacted that unknown man, from whom they seized additional narcotics pills. As far as discipline, Dyer received a two-day suspension: one for conduct unbecoming of an officer and another for conducting an unauthorized investigation, the report states.

Dyer also received a few complaints that were determined “unfounded” by several sergeants, such as mislabeling a body cam video in their system or conducting an improper traffic stop.

In October, Dyer called out sick, but when officers responded to a report of a “physical disturbance” on King Street, an incident report states Dyer was there, listing him as an “other” party involved.

In November, Dyer was one of two officers who pulled over a motorcycle after receiving complaints of a group traveling through downtown. The cyclist began to argue with the two officers, the report states, noting “at no time during the interaction” did either officer attempt to “de-escalate the situation.” The report states that Dyer told the motorcyclist to “shut up” and both officers criticized his bike.

The investigation into the October incident ended with Dyer being suspended for six days, and it was during that suspension that the December DUI occurred, police say. The investigation into the November incident was listed as “sustained,” which police department policy defines as having sufficient evidence to prove the allegation.

Charleston Police Department Sgt. Anthony Gibson issued a statement on Dyer’s case:

It’s important for the community to be reminded that we take matters of officer conduct very seriously. Our commitment to procedural justice is a pillar of our operations. Each step taken in response to the disciplinary complaints was guided by a stringent, fair, and transparent process.

We believe in upholding the highest standards of law enforcement, and assure the public that maintaining a professional, ethical, and dedicated force is our top priority. Our officers are rigorously trained and are committed to serving our community with honor and integrity.

As we move forward, our focus remains on community and public safety, trust, and open dialogue. We continue to invest in our workforce to ensure that our department is represented by the best professionals who are dedicated to public service every day.

The police department’s website states disciplinary action against officers is recommended through the employee’s chain of command and follows the department’s “disciplinary matrix.”

Authorities have not yet responded to a request for dashcam footage of the DUI arrest.

