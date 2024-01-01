SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Ringing in the New Year with mild temps!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New year, same weather across the Lowcountry as we head into the first week of 2024! Following a chilly start this morning, we expect a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 60s this afternoon. A cold front will come through the area this evening bringing a very small chance of a shower followed by chillier weather tomorrow morning. Inland areas will start Tuesday near freezing while temps bottom out close to 40° near the bridges. Despite sunny skies Tuesday, highs will only reach the mid 50s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase Wednesday ahead our next storm system that will bring a rain chance by Wednesday evening. This quick shot of rain will exit by early Thursday. Dry weather will follow through Friday before a strong low pressure system shifts through the area this weekend. Rain, possibly heavy at times, will arrive on Saturday but should be gone for the second half of the weekend. A brief warm-up into the 60s Saturday will be short-lived with 50s returning Sunday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 63.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 54.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Rain Late. High 58.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 55.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 54.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 66.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 59.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024
Traffic has reopened after a roadway spent several hours closed by a single-vehicle collision...
Single-vehicle collision shuts down roadway, cuts off power, ends in DUI arrest
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 78 is shut down after a crash that...
Coroner IDs 33-year-old victim in crash involving train on Highway 78
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an auto-pedestrian collision that left one...
One dead, one hospitalized in Berkeley Co. auto-pedestrian crash
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21

Latest News

Meteorologist Joey Sovine has a look at your Monday forecast.
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
VIDEO: Your Sunday night forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Ringing in the new year with below normal temperatures!
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast