Ringing in the New Year with mild temps!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New year, same weather across the Lowcountry as we head into the first week of 2024! Following a chilly start this morning, we expect a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 60s this afternoon. A cold front will come through the area this evening bringing a very small chance of a shower followed by chillier weather tomorrow morning. Inland areas will start Tuesday near freezing while temps bottom out close to 40° near the bridges. Despite sunny skies Tuesday, highs will only reach the mid 50s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase Wednesday ahead our next storm system that will bring a rain chance by Wednesday evening. This quick shot of rain will exit by early Thursday. Dry weather will follow through Friday before a strong low pressure system shifts through the area this weekend. Rain, possibly heavy at times, will arrive on Saturday but should be gone for the second half of the weekend. A brief warm-up into the 60s Saturday will be short-lived with 50s returning Sunday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 63.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 54.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Rain Late. High 58.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 55.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 54.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 66.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 59.

