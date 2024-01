SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry hospital is celebrating its first baby being born in the new year.

Baby girl Marcella came into the world at Summerville Medical Center, weighing 8 pounds .8 ounces and 21 inches long.

She was born to new parents Kathryn and Alex at 5:41 a.m. on Jan. 1, hospital spokesperson Kelly Bowen said.

