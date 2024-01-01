SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Summerville Police respond to barricaded person at home

Police in Summerville are asking the public to avoid a subdivision where they are investigating a report of a barricaded subject.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Summerville are asking the public to avoid a subdivision where they are investigating a report of a barricaded subject.

Police have responded to a home on Avonshire Drive in the Weatherstone subdivision, the agency said on X, formerly Twitter.

Police also asked residents in that neighborhood to “please be patient” while they investigate the situation.

There is no word from authorities on whether there have been any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024
Traffic has reopened after a roadway spent several hours closed by a single-vehicle collision...
Single-vehicle collision shuts down roadway, cuts off power, ends in DUI arrest
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 78 is shut down after a crash that...
Coroner IDs 33-year-old victim in crash involving train on Highway 78
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an auto-pedestrian collision that left one...
One dead, one hospitalized in Berkeley Co. auto-pedestrian crash
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21

Latest News

Reggie Burgess celebrates with supporters after winning the North Charleston mayoral race...
Burgess to be sworn in as North Charleston mayor Tuesday
One new program at Trident Medical Center’s Live Oak Mental Health & Wellness encourages those...
VIDEO: Live Oak Mental Health & Wellness begins new substance use and recovery program
Amir Michael Wilson-Miller is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, leaving the scene...
Man faces charges after N. Charleston Police investigate drive-by shooting
A 20-year-old man has been charged after an incident Sunday night in which he is accused of...
VIDEO: Man faces charges after N. Charleston Police investigate drive-by shooting