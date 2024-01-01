SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Swinney: Clemson RB Shipley has no structural damage in left leg, no surgery necessary

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Syracuse...
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Syracuse during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson running back Will Shipley has no structural damage and won’t need surgery after a scary injury late in the team’s Gator Bowl win over Kentucky on Friday.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney confirmed details of Shipley’s MRI through a spokesman Sunday.

Shipley looked to be seriously hurt after a 60-yard, fourth-quarter kickoff return in which he stumbled and somersaulted before hitting the ground. He came up holding his left leg and was carted off the field with a towel over his head.

But, a short time after, Shipley returned to the field with crutches to celebrate the Tigers’ 38-35 victory with his teammates.

Swinney said during his postgame session that the injury did not appear serious, but he would need an MRI to be sure.

Shipley, the 5-foot-11, 210-pound junior tailback from Weddington, North Carolina, has not yet announced whether he will enter the NFL draft or return to Clemson for his senior year.

Shipley finished with 827 yards rushing and five touchdowns this season.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 78 is shut down after a crash that...
Coroner IDs 33-year-old victim in crash involving train on Highway 78
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are dead following an early morning crash in...
Troopers: Two dead in Beaufort County single-vehicle collision
Traffic has reopened after a roadway spent several hours closed by a single-vehicle collision...
Single-vehicle collision shuts down roadway, cuts off power, ends in DUI arrest
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21
Some Folly Beach residents are noticing a new face to the island’s central business district.
Residents, mayor react to the new face of Folly Beach

Latest News

EMERGENCY AIRCHECK - 11 PM
VIDEO: Top 10 plays of High School Football season
football generic
Friday Night Lights Top 10 Plays of the Year
Thompson scores 17 to lead Oklahoma State over South Carolina State 86-70
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. runs for a touchdown past Carolina...
Travis Etienne scores twice, Jaguars end 4-game skid with 26-0 shutout of woeful Panthers