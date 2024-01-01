SC Lottery
WATCH: Horry County Fire Rescue saves family cat stuck in tree

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews helped one family reunite with their beloved cat who found itself stuck high up in a tree on New Year’s Day.

HCFR was dispatched to a home on Hazel Road for a feline rescue just before 5 p.m. and worked together to carefully bring the cat down to safety.

“Though the cat shared a meow of dismay, the family shared a cheer of happiness as the cat was returned to the ground, safely below where it was perched,” HCFR said.

