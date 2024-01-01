SC Lottery
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries

A 2023 Caring.com survey found that 2 out of 3 Americans do not have any type of will or after death financial plans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — Designating beneficiaries is a very important step for this who wish to begin estate planning, according to financial planning company Agili.

Beneficiary designations are when a spouse, child or even a charity receive your assets when you pass away.

Michael Joyce with Agili suggested people do this once a year, pointing out December is a good month to do it since it is just before the new year.

Beneficiaries are often required for investment accounts like IRAs, qualified plans through work or life insurance policies.

The designation allows beneficiaries to avoid probate and send the asset directly to the individual. It’s easy to overlook this, it even happened to Joyce.

“A couple of years ago, when my youngest son was about 12 or 13 and I was reviewing the beneficiary designations on one of my Roth IRAs,” Joyce said. “And I realized that he was not listed as a contingent beneficiary.”

Joyce said people can name a percentage of their assets to multiple designees as long as it adds up to 100 percent.

A full name and date of birth is often needed, and some places require a social security number.

Other events that should trigger a look at beneficiaries include marriage, divorce, having a child or the death of a loved one.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

