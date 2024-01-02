SC Lottery
1 dead in three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway

Charleston Police are responding to a deadly three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway Monday evening.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say the roadway is back open after a three-vehicle crash Monday evening.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Savannah Highway near the Dobbin Road intersection, the Charleston Police Department said on X, formerly Twitter.

One person died in the crash, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

Savannah Highway was closed for four hours as officials investigated the crash. The road reopened around 10 p.m.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

