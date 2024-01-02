2 men arrested in connection to double shooting at Dorchester Co. gas station

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting at a gas station on Christmas Eve.

Koebe Huger, 27, is charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a person by a certain person and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records state.

Koebe Huger, 27, and Demetrius Xavier Brown, 24, are facing charges in connection to the shooting death of Ian Kyle Ravenel. (Dorchester County Detention Center)

Demetrius Xavier Brown, 24, of North Charleston, is charged with murder, according to Lt. Rick Carson.

Carson said Huger’s charges are in connection to the shooting and wounding of Brown in the same incident.

The shooting happened at Parker’s Kitchen at Ashley Phosphate and Windsor Hill Boulevard at 11:23 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Deputies were called to the gas station and found 38-year-old Ian Kyle Ravenell lying motionless on his back with an apparent gunshot wound.

An incident report states deputies learned a second victim, later identified as Brown, arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.