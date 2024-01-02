Barricaded subject leads to delay in fatal crash investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a man who barricaded himself in a vacant building delayed a nearby crash investigation Monday evening.

While officers responded to a fatal three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road around 6 p.m., Charleston County deputies worked to negotiate with a man who barricaded himself in a nearby vacant building, sheriff’s office spokesperson Amber Allen said.

Sgt. Kyle Ryan with the Charleston Police Department confirmed the standoff was unrelated to the crash, but it did delay the investigation for more than an hour.

The sheriff’s office said the man was taken into custody without incident.

No word yet on the subject’s name or the charges he faces.

