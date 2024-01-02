Burgess to be sworn in as new mayor of North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in 30 years, North Charleston will have a new mayor as of Tuesday night.

When Burgess takes the oath of office, the former police chief will also become the city’s first Black mayor. Burgess is taking over the mayor’s office from Keith Summey, who announced last March that he would not seek another term in office.

Officials from the city of North Charleston say they’ve put out around 1,200 chairs in the ballroom at the Charleston Area Convention Center where the swearing-in will take place, but they say all are welcome to come and witness the occasion.

Motivational speaker and Charleston native Tammy McCottry will host the inauguration ceremony. Judge Mel Coleman will also swear-in 10 city council members.

One of the people who plans to attend is Coach Earl Davis, who taught Burgess when he played as a wide receiver on the Morgan State University football team in 1984. Davis says Burgess embodies what it means to be a leader on and off the field and from his teammates to his professors, he was truly loved by all.

“I’m proud of Reggie, I talk about him all the time. Becoming the first Black police chief of North Charleston South Carolina and then end up being the first Black mayor,” Davis says. “And when I look at people, I don’t look at color. But just having the opportunity and saying, you know with his leadership, his character is the thing that’s outstanding with him.”

Summey, who became mayor in 1994 to fill an unexpired term of office from former Mayor Bobby Kinard and was re-elected for term after term, named Burgess as the person he would like to succeed him as mayor when he announced he would not run again.

Voters overwhelmingly agreed back in November, when he won nearly 60% of the vote over nine other candidates.

“I’m your homeboy,” Burgess said after the results came in. “You proved to me that you loved me. Now it’s my time to continue to prove to you all and do right by all North Charleston citizens.”

Reflecting on his time in office, Summey said the one thing he tried to do is conduct a government that he can live with.

“I’ve been very pleased with the accomplishments that we’ve had,” Summey said. “I wish for the future that Mayor Burgess has the same success.”

