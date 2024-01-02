Charleston man arrested on criminal solicitation of a minor charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a 65-year-old Charleston man was arrested after trying to meet someone he believed to be a minor for sex.

Stormy Clark, 65, of Charleston, is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Goose Creek Police Department arrested Clark on Dec. 28.

Investigators say Clark solicited a person he believed was a minor for sex and sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

If convicted, Clark could face up to 20 years in prison.

A booking photo of Clark was not immediately available.

