Charleston Police charge man in downtown New Year’s Day assault

Police have charged a Charleston man in an early-morning assault that sent one person to the hospital.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have charged a Charleston man in an early-morning assault that sent one person to the hospital.

Norris Geoffrey Watkins, 32, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

Police say the assault happened just before 2 a.m. Monday on Meeting Street near John Street.

Investigators say the victim lost consciousness after being struck in the face, falling backward and hitting his head on the pavement. They say the suspect, who they later identified as Watkins, had run from the area before officers arrived.

Charleston Fire and EMS treated the victim and then took him to an area hospital.

Police arrested Watkins hours after the assault on Monday.

“The combined efforts of all involved led to the prompt care of the victim and the swift arrest of the suspect; however, we must not overlook the impact this incident has had on the victim and his family,” Police Chief Chito Walker said. “My thoughts are with them, hoping for the victim’s recovery and the continued support of his family. Ensuring the safety of Charleston is our relentless pursuit. We remain dedicated to maintaining the security of our streets for all residents and visitors.”

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

