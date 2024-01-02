Cooler weather settling in for the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through the area Monday evening and cooler weather has arrived this morning. Expect a cold start this morning with temps in the 30s and wind chill values in the 20s. It will be a cooler day throughout with highs only in the low to mid 50s despite lots of sunshine. With a clear sky and light winds tonight, temps will drop into the upper 20s and low 30 inland with mid to upper 30s at the beaches. Dry weather is expected for much of Wednesday but clouds will increase throughout the day. The chance of rain will increase by late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Rain showers will continue overnight before moving offshore before sunrise on Thursday. Sunshine will return on Thursday and continue Friday. A stronger storm system will head our way for the weekend bringing a wet and breezy Saturday. Rain, some heavy at times, will be possible from Saturday morning through the afternoon. The rain will begin to diminish Saturday evening with dry weather to follow on Sunday. Rainfall totals up to 1″ are possible along with breezy conditions throughout the day on Saturday. High temps will be warmer with the wetter weather on Saturday in the mid to upper 60s.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 54.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Showers Late. High 58.

THURSDAY: Shower Possible Early. Partly Cloudy. High 57.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 57.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. Breezy. High 67.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 61.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.